Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Voiron)- Voiron 1986 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Voiron 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Ferdinand Buisson- Voiron 1996 - 1998
-
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Pravaz- Le pont de beauvoisin 1998 - 2000
-
Iut Services Et Réseaux De Communication- Saint raphael 2001 - maintenant
-
Iut Services Et Réseaux De Communication- Saint raphael 2002 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Benoît BROCHIER
-
Vit à :
BILIEU, France
-
Né le :
21 mai 1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet internet
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible