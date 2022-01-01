RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vignacourt
Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole D'en Bas (Pernois)- Pernois 1983 - 1992
-
Collège Du Val De Nièvre- Domart en ponthieu 1992 - 1997
-
EDOUARD BRANLY- Amiens 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Parisot Siège International / Mfds - Opérateur Machine (Production)- Berteaucourt les dames 2003 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL)
-
Vit à :
VIGNACOURT, France
-
Né le :
26 déc. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Opérateur machine
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL) a reconnu Manuel BENTO DA SILVA sur la photo CM2
-
Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL) a reconnu Manuel BENTO DA SILVA sur la photo 3e D
-
Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL) a reconnu Manuel BENTO DA SILVA sur la photo 4e D
-
Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL) a reconnu Manuel BENTO DA SILVA sur la photo 3e D
-
Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL) a reconnu Manuel BENTO DA SILVA sur la photo 4e D
-
Bento Da BENTO DA SILVA MANUEL (MANUEL) a reconnu Isabelle FOURE sur la photo 4e D