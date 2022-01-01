RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Faches-Thumesnil
Berengere RENART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE IMMACULEE CONCEPTION- Seclin 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Immaculée Conception- Seclin 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Thérèse D'avila- Lille 1989 - 1992
-
IUP MANAGEMENT DE LA DISTRIBUTION- Roubaix 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Continent-promodes- Laon 1995 - 1998
-
CONTINENT- Reims 1998 - 1998
-
Carrefour / Continent- La ciotat 1998 - 1999
-
Carrefour- AULNOY LEZ VALENCIENNES 1999 - 2003
-
Okaidi- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2003 - 2003
-
Canard-duchêne- Ludes 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Berengere RENART
-
Vit à :
FACHES THUMESNIL, France
-
Née le :
10 juin 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseillière patrimoniale
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible