Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Gaston Roupnel (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin
maternelle1964 - 1967
-
Ecole Gaston Roupnel (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin
CP Mme chauvin CE1 et CE2 Mme poulin CM1 Mme humblot CM1 et CM2 Mme goudeau1967 - 1973
-
Collège La Champagne- Brochon
6eme a 5eme1973 - 1976
-
COLLEGE LA CHAMPAGNE- Gevrey chambertin 1974 - 1976
-
Maison Familiale D'éducation Et D'orientation- Agencourt
1er année1976 - 1977
-
CFA INTERPROFESSIONNEL LA NOUE- Longvic
apprentie tapissière décoratrice1977 - 1979
Parcours club
-
CLUB DE MAJORETTE- Gevrey chambertin 1975 - 1979
-
A.s.g.c.- Gevrey chambertin 1981 - 1982
-
F.c.saulon.corcelle- Saulon la chapelle 2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Plastisol Decor - Apprentie (Autre)- Dijon
tapissière décoratrice (couturière)1977 - 1979
-
Maison Du Rideau - Employée (Autre)- Dijon
tapissière décoratrice (couturière)1979 - 1988
-
ADMR - Employée (Autre)- Gevrey chambertin
aide ménagère1988 - 1991
-
CORA - Employée (Autre)- Perrigny les dijon 1991 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bernard FAGOT (PLANCON)
-
Vit à :
GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN, France
-
Née le :
25 déc. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
