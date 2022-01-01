Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SALINES- Ajaccio 1986 - 1990
-
Sainte Therese Clermont Ferrand- Clermont ferrand 1991 - 1997
-
Lycée Ambroise Brugière- Clermont ferrand 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Vincent D'indy- Privas 1999 - 2001
-
Université Paul Valery : Montpellier Iii- Montpellier 2001 - 2005
-
Université De Provence - Aix Marseille I - Centre St Charles- Marseille 2017 - 2018
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT )
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Née le :
1 avril 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT ) a ajouté Université De Provence - Aix Marseille I - Centre St Charles à son parcours scolaire
-
Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT ) a ajouté Université Paul Valery : Montpellier Iii à son parcours scolaire
-
Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT ) a ajouté Lycée Vincent D'indy à son parcours scolaire
-
Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT ) a ajouté Lycée Ambroise Brugière à son parcours scolaire
-
Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT ) a ajouté Sainte Therese Clermont Ferrand à son parcours scolaire
-
Bourrachot ISABELLA (BOURRACHOT ) a ajouté ECOLE SALINES à son parcours scolaire