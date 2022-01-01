Brice BRICE HOUSSET (HOUSSET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Joseph (Chateaulin)- Chateaulin
De la petite section au CE11982 - 1987
-
Ecole Saint Charles (Chatillon Sur Chalaronne)- Chatillon sur chalaronne 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Pierre Darasse- Caussade 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Antoine Bourdelle- Montauban 1994 - 1998
-
Iut De Tarbes Université De Toulouse Iii- Tarbes 1998 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Brice BRICE HOUSSET (HOUSSET)
-
Vit à :
MONTECH, France
-
Né en :
1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employé de banque
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
