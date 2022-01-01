Brice LE ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jean Moulin- Chaville 1989 - 1993
Lycée Florent Schmitt- Saint cloud 1993 - 1996
Classe Préparatoire Lycee Jules Ferry- Paris 1996 - 1997
IEP SCIENCES PO PARIS- Paris 1997 - 2001
UNIVERSITY OF THE WESTERN CAPE- Cape town 2000 - 2000
Hypnosis Motivation Institute- Tarzana 2014 - 2015
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Brice LE ROUX
Vit à :
LOS ANGELES, Etats-Unis
Né le :
23 févr. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Board Certified Hypnotherapist, Life & Performance Coach - https://www.thechangemethod.com
Profession :
Board Certified Hypnotherapist, Coach & Entrepreneur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Brice LE ROUX
https://www.thechangemethod.com
