RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à SchœlcherLe résultat du brevet à Schœlcher
Brice VALDOR (BRICE VALDOR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Hackaert- Basse pointe 1989 - 1993
-
FOUILLOLE- Pointe à pitre 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Polyvalent Frantz Fanon- La trinite 1993 - 1996
-
Lycee Frantz Fanon- Trinité 1993 - 1996
-
CAMPUS DE FOUILLOLE- Pointe a pitre 1996 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Brice VALDOR (BRICE VALDOR)
-
Vit à :
SCHOELCHER, France
-
Né le :
1 mai 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Brice VALDOR (BRICE VALDOR) a ajouté FOUILLOLE à son parcours scolaire
-
Brice VALDOR (BRICE VALDOR) a ajouté CAMPUS DE FOUILLOLE à son parcours scolaire
-
Brice VALDOR (BRICE VALDOR) a ajouté Lycée Polyvalent Frantz Fanon à son parcours scolaire
-
Brice VALDOR (BRICE VALDOR) a ajouté Lycee Frantz Fanon à son parcours scolaire
-
Brice VALDOR (BRICE VALDOR) a ajouté Collège Hackaert à son parcours scolaire