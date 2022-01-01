Brigitte LOUIS (ZELLER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Langevin - La Paix (Tomblaine)- Tomblaine 1963 - 1969
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Nancy 1969 - 1975
-
Lycée Notre-dame - Saint Sigisbert- Nancy 1975 - 1977
Parcours club
-
Chorale Meli Melodie- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Brigitte LOUIS (ZELLER)
-
Vit Ã :
SEICHAMPS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
5 fÃ©vr. 1958 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EmployÃ©e de banque
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Brigitte LOUIS (ZELLER) a reconnu Annie PICAUT (DARTOIS) sur la photo Première D4 D5