Bruno BRUNO PFISTER (PFISTER)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Intercommunale (Obenheim)- Obenheim 1972 - 1978
Collège De Gerstheim- Gerstheim
6ème.5ème1978 - 1980
SCHWILGUE- Selestat
c.a.p fraiseur(diplome obtenu)1980 - 1983
Parcours club
As Obenheim- Obenheim
footballeur1975 - 1987
FC ROSSFELD- Rossfeld
joueur de 1987-1996 arbitre de 1996 a aujourd hui1987 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Choucrouterie Heilbronn - Ouvrier (Production)- Obenheim 1983 - 1984
CAJOFE - Ouvrier.expédition (Production)- Fegersheim 1984 - 1989
Cosmoss Service - Intérimaire (Production)- Strasbourg 1989 - 1990
NESTLER - Ouvrier (Production)- Lahr 1990 - 1992
Greschbach - Compte numérique c.n.c (Production)- Herbolzheim 1992 - 1995
THIEME - Règleur de machine dans l'injection plastique. (Production)- Teningen 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Bruno BRUNO PFISTER (PFISTER)
Vit à :
SCHOENAU, France
Né le :
13 août 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié .2enfants (2 filles )
Profession :
Règleur de machine.
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2