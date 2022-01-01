Bruno BRUNO PFISTER (PFISTER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • As Obenheim

     -  Obenheim

    footballeur

    1975 - 1987

  • FC ROSSFELD

     -  Rossfeld

    joueur de 1987-1996 arbitre de 1996 a aujourd hui

    1987 - maintenant

Parcours entreprise

  • Choucrouterie Heilbronn  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Obenheim 1983 - 1984

  • CAJOFE  - Ouvrier.expédition (Production)

     -  Fegersheim 1984 - 1989

  • Cosmoss Service  - Intérimaire (Production)

     -  Strasbourg 1989 - 1990

  • NESTLER  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Lahr 1990 - 1992

  • Greschbach  - Compte numérique c.n.c (Production)

     -  Herbolzheim 1992 - 1995

  • THIEME  - Règleur de machine dans l'injection plastique. (Production)

     -  Teningen 1995 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié .2enfants (2 filles )

  • Profession :

    Règleur de machine.

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

