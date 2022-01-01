RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Romain-la-Motte
Carène DALLA-COSTA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Villard Bonnot)- Villard bonnot 1988 - 1992
-
Collège Belledonne- Villard bonnot 1992 - 1993
-
Collège Don Bosco- Gieres 1993 - 1998
-
Itec-boisfleury- La tronche 1998 - 2000
-
Chambre De Commerce Et D'industrie- Grenoble 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
AUBERT - VENDEUSE (Autre)- Echirolles 2000 - 2006
-
AUBERT - Vendeuse (Autre)- La ciotat 2006 - 2006
-
AUBERT - RESPONSABLE ADJOINTE (Autre)- Draguignan 2006 - 2007
-
AUBERT - Responsable de magasin (Autre)- Nimes 2007 - 2008
-
AUBERT - Responsable de magasin (Autre)- Echirolles 2008 - maintenant
-
Joue Club - Responsable magasin- Basse terre 2011 - 2012
-
Jour Club - Responsable adjointe (Commercial)- Baie mahault 2012 - 2014
-
Cache-cache - Responsable adjointe (Commercial)- Grenoble 2014 - 2015
-
Cache-cache - Responsable de magasin (Commercial)- Grenoble 2015 - 2015
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carène DALLA-COSTA
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
1 janv. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si on se connait, à vos claviers...
Profession :
Responsable de magasin
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
Carène DALLA-COSTA a ajouté Cache-cache à son parcours professionnel
-
Carène DALLA-COSTA a ajouté Cache-cache à son parcours professionnel
-
Carène DALLA-COSTA a ajouté Jour Club à son parcours professionnel
-
Carène DALLA-COSTA a ajouté Joue Club à son parcours professionnel
-