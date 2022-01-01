Carla APALOO (SLATER ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Bethune)- Bethune 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Lens 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Condorcet- Lens 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Albert Châtelet- Douai 1988 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carla APALOO (SLATER )
-
Vit à :
CHASSENEUIL DU POITOU, France
-
Née le :
3 juil. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Carla APALOO (SLATER ) a ajouté Lycée Albert Châtelet à son parcours scolaire
-
Carla APALOO (SLATER ) a ajouté Lycée Condorcet à son parcours scolaire
-
Carla APALOO (SLATER ) a ajouté Collège Jean Jaurès à son parcours scolaire
-
Carla APALOO (SLATER ) a ajouté Ecole Victor Hugo (Bethune) à son parcours scolaire