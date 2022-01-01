Carole ACKLAND (ECHELARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TELSTRA  - Programme Manager (Informatique)

     -  Melbourne 1988 - 2003

  • Coles  - Programme Director (Informatique)

     -  Melbourne 2003 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Programme Director / IT Store Systems / Coles

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages