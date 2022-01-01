Carole ACKLAND (ECHELARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE IGNAUVAL- Sainte adresse 1974 - 1979
Collège Raoul Dufy- Le havre 1975 - 1979
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1979 - 1982
UNIVERSITE DES AFFAIRES INTERNATIONALES- Le havre 1982 - 1986
CENORI- Le havre 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Carole ACKLAND (ECHELARD)
Vit à :
MELBOURNE, Australie
Née le :
31 déc. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Programme Director / IT Store Systems / Coles
Mes goûts et passions
