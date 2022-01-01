Résultats examens 2023

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de GrenobleLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Grenoble

Carole GINET (DUMOLLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • COREC SOLECO  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Lyon 1992 - 2001

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,

    mariée, 2 enfants.

    Je suis comptable et j'ai la chance d'habiter à la campagne.

  • Profession :

    Comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :