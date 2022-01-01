Carole PEZET (PEZET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
PASTEUR- Taverny 1967 - 1971
Collège Georges Brassens- Taverny 1971 - 1977
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris
F7bis1977 - 1980
MAXIMILIEN SORRE- Cachan
BTS AB1980 - 1982
UNIVERSITE PARIS XII VAL DE MARNE- Creteil
maitrise de biologie : culture celullaire en formation continue1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Laboratoire D'anathomo-cytopathologie Dr Putterman - Technicienne (Technique)- Paris 1987 - 1991
HOPITAL AMERICAIN - Technicienne (Technique)- Neuilly sur seine
anatomo-cytopathologie1990 - 1991
Laboratoire D'analyses Médicales - Technicienne (Technique)- Torcy 1991 - 1997
Lycee Clément Ader- Tournan en brie
professeur biotechnologie BEP bioservices et bac HE1996 - 2002
Lycée Liberté - Professeur (Autre)- Romainville 2002 - 2003
Lycée Arche Guedon - Professeur (Autre)- Torcy 2003 - 2005
Greta Sante Nord 77 - Professeur (Autre)- Lognes
biologie , nutrition, hygiÃ¨ne pour les formations d'aide soignant, AMP, AP et CAP petite enfance2004 - maintenant
Greta Tertiare Nord 77 - Professeur (Autre)- Noisiel 2005 - maintenant
Parcours club
Mjc Andre Philip- Torcy
danse country qi gong2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Carole PEZET (PEZET)
Vit Ã :
TORCY, France
NÃ©e le :
4 oct. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
C'est toujours sympa de retrouver d'anciens amis , élèves ou collègues
Profession :
Professeur biologie
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Carole PEZET (PEZET) a reconnu Carole DELAUNAY (PEZET) sur la photo 6ème B1