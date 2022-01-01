Caroline FISCHER (POINSIGNON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée La Malgrange- Jarville la malgrange 1994 - 1997
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1997 - 2003
Parcours club
-
WELL AND FIT- Nancy 2001 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée à Longwy - Prof (Autre)- Longwy 2004 - 2009
-
Lycée Bichat - Prof (Autre)- Luneville 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline FISCHER (POINSIGNON)
-
Vit à :
BOUXIERES AUX DAMES, France
-
Née le :
2 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur d'allemand
Situation familiale :
marié(e)