Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Bressuire 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Privé Saint-joseph- Bressuire 1990 - 1994
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Le blanc 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Psychotherapique Gireugne - Infirmière (Autre)- Chateauroux 2000 - 2002
-
Centre De La Tour De Gassies - Infirmière (Autre)- Bruges 2003 - 2003
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE CADILLAC - Infirmière (Autre)- Cadillac 2003 - 2006
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER HENRI LABORIT - Infirmière (Autre)- Poitiers 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BALLET (LIEVRE)
-
Vit à :
POITIERS, France
-
Née le :
26 juil. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1