Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Le Marin- Allonnes 1974 - 1978
-
COLBERT DE TORCY- Sable sur sarthe 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre National Formation Gendarmerie (Cnfpj - Cnfsr)- Fontainebleau 1981 - 1982
Parcours militaire
-
LEGION DE GENDARMERIE RHONE ALPES- Bron 1981 - 1985
-
Brigade Territoriale- Puy saint martin 1986 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BRESSET (NEPOTE-CIT)
-
Vit à :
AIGLUN, France
-
Née en :
1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Réserviste Gendarmerie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3