Parcours
Parcours scolaire
NOTRE DAME DE WAILLY- Tourcoing 1972 - 1977
NOTRE DAME DE WAILLY- Tourcoing 1972 - 1976
Collège La Croix Blanche- Bondues 1976 - 1980
Lycée La Croix Blanche- Bondues 1980 - 1986
La Femme Secrétaire- Paris 1986 - 1988
ESAD- Lille 1988 - 1989
Parcours club
Scout De France (3ème Tourcoing)- Tourcoing 1974 - 1977
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine CARDON (FLAJOLLET)
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
Née le :
17 août 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que devez vous ?
donnez moi de vos nouvelles................
depuis le temps....................
Profession :
Maman
Mes goûts et passions
