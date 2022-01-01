Catherine CARLES (VINCENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ARISTIDE BRIAND- Montrouge 1964 - 1972
-
Collège Pierre Curie- Fresnes 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Fréderic Mistral- Fresnes 1976 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine CARLES (VINCENT)
-
Vit Ã :
BOISSE PENCHOT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
1 juin 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CommerÃ§ante
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine CARLES (VINCENT) a reconnu Sophie VINCENT sur la photo 1ère G1
-
Catherine CARLES (VINCENT) a ajoutÃ© LycÉE FrÉDeric Mistral Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CARLES (VINCENT) a reconnu Catherine CARLES (VINCENT) sur la photo maternelle