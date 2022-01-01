Catherine CATHERINE (LEVILLAIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Catherine CATHERINE (LEVILLAIN) n'a pas encore renseignÃ© son parcours

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je compte à présent 10 petits enfants. Nous avons vendu notre maison de St Pierre/Dives et nous sommes partis vivre dans la Manche.

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages