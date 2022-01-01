RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Maisonnisses dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine Chamaway AUPETIT-LIGER (LIGER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Amboise
Bac F8 surnom Chamaway, Catherine LIGER1976 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine Chamaway AUPETIT-LIGER (LIGER)
-
Vit à :
MAISONNISSES, France
-
Née en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine Chamaway AUPETIT-LIGER (LIGER) a ajouté Lycée Léonard De Vinci à son parcours scolaire