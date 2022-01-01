RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Alban-du-Rhône dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES GERANIUMS- Lyon 1967 - 1970
-
ECOLE LES HORTENSIAS- Lyon 1971 - 1973
-
Collège Jean-philippe Rameau- Champagne au mont d'or
6è D à 3è D1972 - 1977
-
ST CHARLES- Rillieux la pape
Classe de BEP Sténo dactylo correspondancière1978 - 1980
Parcours club
-
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE RHODANIENNE- Les roches de condrieu 1982 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ)
-
Vit à :
SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Logistique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Bulgarie - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
-
Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ) a reconnu Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ) sur la photo cp
-
Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ) a reconnu Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ) sur la photo CLASSE DE NEIGE
-
Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ) a reconnu Catherine CATHERINE (GARCÉS) sur la photo CLASSE DE NEIGE