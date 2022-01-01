Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Alban-du-Rhône dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Catherine CHANABERT (GONZALEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • EPER  - Assistante administrative (Administratif)

     -  Saint paul trois chateaux 1983 - 1986

  • Yoplait  - Assistante Logistique (Autre)

     -  GIVORS

    Logistique

    1988 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante Logistique

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :