Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Noël Du Fail- Guichen 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Professionnel Bréquigny- Rennes 1979 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour - Agent comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- 1983 - 2005
-
CSPI RENNES - Gestionnaire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Rennes 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine CLOUET (JOUBREIL)
-
Vit Ã :
GUICHEN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine CLOUET (JOUBREIL) a reconnu Catherine CLOUET (JOUBREIL) sur la photo lycée Bréquigny terminale G 2 B