RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris
Catherine CLUZEAU (CLUZEAU ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Gerard Philippe- Paris 1969 - 1972
-
Lycée Jean Macé- Niort 1973 - 1976
-
UER DROIT SCIENCES ECO POITIERS- Poitiers 1977 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CLUZEAU (CLUZEAU )
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
25 avril 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine CLUZEAU (CLUZEAU ) a ajouté UER DROIT SCIENCES ECO POITIERS à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CLUZEAU (CLUZEAU ) a ajouté Lycée Jean Macé à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CLUZEAU (CLUZEAU ) a ajouté Collège Gerard Philippe à son parcours scolaire