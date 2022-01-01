Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycées Berthelot Et Montesquieu- Le mans 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Montesquieu- Le mans 1975 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET )
-
Vit à :
TREFFLEAN, France
-
Née le :
15 mars 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Kine
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) a reconnu Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) sur la photo 5eme 4
-
Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) a reconnu Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) sur la photo 5eme 4
-
Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) a reconnu Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET) sur la photo 1ere C2
-
Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) a reconnu Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET) sur la photo 1ere C2
-
Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) a ajouté Lycée Montesquieu à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine COURAPIED (BOUDET ) a ajouté Lycées Berthelot Et Montesquieu à son parcours scolaire