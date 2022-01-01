RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Plateau d'Hauteville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine COZZOLINO (CATHY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean De Tournes- Fontaines sur saone 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Lyon 1976 - 1979
-
IUT BIOLOGIE APPLIQUEE- Villeurbanne 1979 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
DIAGS- Villeurbanne 1989 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine COZZOLINO (CATHY)
-
Vit à :
HAUTEVILLE LOMPNES, France
-
Née en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine COZZOLINO (CATHY) a ajouté DIAGS à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine COZZOLINO (CATHY) a ajouté IUT BIOLOGIE APPLIQUEE à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine COZZOLINO (CATHY) a ajouté Lycée Saint-exupéry à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine COZZOLINO (CATHY) a ajouté Collège Jean De Tournes à son parcours scolaire