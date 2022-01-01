Catherine DE BAETS (BAILET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Anne Franck - Paris 11- Paris 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Sophie Germain- Paris 1982 - 1985
-
Iut De Créteil Site De Créteil- Creteil 1985 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DE BAETS (BAILET)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née en :
1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine DE BAETS (BAILET) a ajouté Iut De Créteil Site De Créteil à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DE BAETS (BAILET) a ajouté Lycée Sophie Germain à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DE BAETS (BAILET) a ajouté Collège Anne Franck - Paris 11 à son parcours scolaire