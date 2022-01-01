Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Jean-de-Lier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Catherine DE GASQUET (TONNELIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Regie publicitaire, RP, communication, réseaux soc

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages