Parcours
Parcours club
-
LCH SECTION CAMPING- Le havre 1956 - 2008
-
LCH- Le havre 1967 - 1980
-
ASPTT BADMINTON- Le havre 2008 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Le havre
maternelle et primaire1960 - 1967
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Le havre
6e à 3e1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Claude Monet- Le havre
Bac F81972 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Société D'expertise Comptable Fiduciaire De France- Le havre 1975 - 1978
-
Cainagod/bcmo - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Le havre 1978 - 1995
-
PORT AUTONOME DU HAVRE - Acheteur (Administratif)- Le havre 1996 - maintenant
-
Grand Port Maritime Du Havre Ex Pah - Acheteur (Administratif)- Le havre 1996 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Camping Du Lac Des 3 Vallées- Lectoure 1993 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DECHAMPS (GODON)
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Née le :
1 juin 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Acheteur
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2