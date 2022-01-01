RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Clamart dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Catherine DONNART (KERVEVAN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp
Bac A41980 - 1983
-
Iut De Quimper Département Tc- Quimper
TC1983 - 1985
-
ECOLE DE GESTION ET DE COMMERCE- Saint denis
FiliÃ¨re Commerce International1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
L'oréal - Responsable Etudes Consommateurs et Professionnels (Marketing)- ASNIERES SUR SEINE
L'OrÃ©al1989 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DONNART (KERVEVAN)
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
30 oct. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Etudes Consommateurs L'OrÃ©al
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - BrÃ©sil - Chine - Cuba - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Japon - Maroc - Mexique - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
Catherine DONNART (KERVEVAN) a reconnu Lillith TATOO sur la photo suivante
-
Catherine DONNART (KERVEVAN) a reconnu Catherine DONNART (KERVEVAN) sur la photo 1ère A4 - Notre Dame 1981-82