RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Ris-Orangis dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Privée La Sagesse à Jonzac 17500- Jonzac 1954 - 1962
-
Collège Léopold Dussaigne- Jonzac 1962 - 1964
-
Lycée Emile Combes- Pons 1964 - 1966
-
Lycée De L' Atlantique- Royan 1967 - 1968
-
Faculté Talence- Bordeaux 1968 - 1969
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER)
-
Vit à :
RIS ORANGIS, France
-
Née en :
1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) a reconnu Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) sur la photo 6e ou 5e AB
-
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) a reconnu Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) sur la photo 6e ou 5e AB
-
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) a ajouté Faculté Talence à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) a ajouté Lycée De L' Atlantique à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) a ajouté Lycée Emile Combes à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) a ajouté Collège Léopold Dussaigne à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DOUKKALI (PELTIER) a ajouté école Privée La Sagesse à Jonzac 17500 à son parcours scolaire