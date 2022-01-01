Catherine DURIS (DUPORT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAINTENON- Tours 1963 - 1967
-
Collège Pierre Corneille- Tours 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Sainte-marguerite- Tours 1975 - 1976
-
école Morice- Tours 1976 - 1977
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DURIS (DUPORT)
-
Vit à :
CORMERY, France
-
Née en :
1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine DURIS (DUPORT) a ajouté école Morice à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DURIS (DUPORT) a ajouté Lycée Sainte-marguerite à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DURIS (DUPORT) a ajouté Collège Pierre Corneille à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DURIS (DUPORT) a ajouté ECOLE MAINTENON à son parcours scolaire