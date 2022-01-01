Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES ALLAGNIERS- Rillieux la pape 1967 - 1972
-
LA VELETTE- Rillieux la pape 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Albert Camus- Rillieux la pape 1976 - 1980
-
IUT B CLAUDE BERNARD- Lyon 1980 - 1982
-
ICSV CNAM- Lyon 1994 - 1994
-
Université Jean Moulin- Lyon3- Lyon 1995 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Université Paris 2 Panthéon Assas- Paris 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET)
-
Vit à :
PARIS / BULLY, France
-
Née le :
28 mars 1961 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maître de conférences
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a reconnu Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) sur la photo T C 1979-1980
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté Ecole Les Allagniers à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a reconnu Christine RIAS sur la photo 4e
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a reconnu Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) sur la photo 4e
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a reconnu Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) sur la photo 2nde CB
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté Université Jean Moulin- Lyon3 à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté Icsv Cnam à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté Université Paris 2 Panthéon Assas à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté Ecole Les Semailles à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté La Velette à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté Iut B Claude Bernard à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine FOURBOUL (VOYNNET) a ajouté Lycée Albert Camus à son parcours scolaire