  • Morin 1979 - 1999  - Devis - commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Fontenay sous bois 1979 - 1999

  • Imprimerie Icf  - Commerciale (Marketing)

     -  Maxeville 1999 - 2007

  • TCIGER  - Cadre commercial (Marketing)

     -  Torcy 2007 - 2014

  • TCIGER  - P D G (Autre)

     -  Torcy 2014 - 2021

    Directrice commerciale

    Voyages