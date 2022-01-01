Catherine GALBRUN (CADET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Yvonne Le Tac- Paris 1965 - 1975
-
Ecole (75018)- Paris
Yvonne Le Tec1965 - 1971
-
Lycée Jacquard- Paris 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Morin 1979 - 1999 - Devis - commerciale (Commercial)- Fontenay sous bois 1979 - 1999
-
Imprimerie Icf - Commerciale (Marketing)- Maxeville 1999 - 2007
-
TCIGER - Cadre commercial (Marketing)- Torcy 2007 - 2014
-
TCIGER - P D G (Autre)- Torcy 2014 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine GALBRUN (CADET)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
16 août 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directrice commerciale
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
