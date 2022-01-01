Catherine HENTZ- GAUDRE (HENTZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA PAIX- Tourcoing
A toutes les copines et copains d'avant, j' habitais rue du Général Marchand, dans une maison en alu sur pilotis, dans les années 1956 à 1968, merci de bien vouloir me répondre si vous me connaissez1956 - 1964
-
NOTRE DAME DE WAILLY- Tourcoing 1963 - 1963
-
Pensionnat De L'enfant Jésus- Mouscron 1965 - 1966
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine HENTZ- GAUDRE (HENTZ)
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis à la recherche d' anciennes camarades de classe, d'anciens voisins et aussi d' anciennes connaissances. Je suis allée à l'école Notre Dame de la Paix dans les années 56 à 64. J'habitais rue du Général Marchand, dans une maison en aluminium, sur pilotis.
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine HENTZ- GAUDRE (HENTZ) a reconnu Catherine HENTZ- GAUDRE (HENTZ) sur la photo aucune idee
-
Catherine HENTZ- GAUDRE (HENTZ) a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Catherine HENTZ- GAUDRE (HENTZ) a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo