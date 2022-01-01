Catherine LAGER (BROS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Argentat 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Bossuet- Brive la gaillarde 1985 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Intersport Marsac- Marsac sur l'isle 1995 - 2001
-
Intersport Vienne- Vienne 2001 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LAGER (BROS)
-
Vit à :
TULLE, France
-
Née le :
2 oct. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine LAGER (BROS) a ajouté Intersport Vienne à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine LAGER (BROS) a ajouté Intersport Marsac à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine LAGER (BROS) a ajouté Lycée Bossuet à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LAGER (BROS) a ajouté Collège Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire