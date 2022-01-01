Catherine LEFEVRE JOLIVEAU (LEFEVRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De Crécy Sur Serre- Crecy sur serre 1967 - 1970
-
Ecole Primaire De Crécy Sur Serre- Crecy sur serre 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Charles Brazier- Crecy sur serre 1976 - 1978
-
Lycée Paul Claudel- Laon 1978 - 1982
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Laon 1982 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Fondation Condé Chantilly - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Chantilly 1985 - 1990
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE GONESSE - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Gonesse 1990 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine LEFEVRE JOLIVEAU (LEFEVRE)
-
Vit Ã :
LOUVRES, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 juin 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re en gÃ©riatrie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
