Catherine LEMAIRE (TUPET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Bohain en vermandois 1975 - 1978
-
Ecole Primaire (Bohain En Vermandois)- Bohain en vermandois 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Henri Matisse- Bohain en vermandois 1983 - 1986
-
CCIA JEAN BOUIN- Saint quentin
4ème technologie 3ème techno Bep sanitaires et sociales Bac F81986 - 1993
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Saint quentin
infirmière en cardiologie1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hospitalier De Saint-quentin - Infirmière (Autre)- Saint quentin 1996 - maintenant
-
HOPITAL SAINT QUENTIN - Infirmière (Autre)- Saint quentin 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LEMAIRE (TUPET)
-
Vit à :
ITANCOURT, France
-
Née le :
26 déc. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut, si vous me reconnaissez n'hésitez pas à me contacter.
J'ai beaucoup changé et oui coupe très courte!!!!
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine LEMAIRE (TUPET) a reconnu Catherine LEMAIRE (TUPET) sur la photo IFSI
-
Catherine LEMAIRE (TUPET) a ajouté Centre Hospitalier De Saint-quentin à son parcours professionnel