Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN)

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • CENTRE LECLERC  - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Saint dizier 1977 - 1978

  • LA VILLAGEOISE

     -  Saint dizier 1979 - 1980

  • La Poste

     -  MAISONS ALFORT 1980 - 1981

  • La Poste  - Gestion de la paie (Comptabilité)

     -  CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE 1982 - 1983

  • France Télécom  - CHARGE D AFFAIRE ETUDE EN LIGNE DU RESEAU (Technique)

     -  ANGERS 1983 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Appelez moi, c'est plus sympa !
    02 41 39 53 14

  • Profession :

    Chargée d'affaire PRODUCTION RESEAU

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Enfants :

    2

