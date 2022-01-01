Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta (Saint Dizier)- Saint dizier 1961 - 1964
-
ECOLE ARAGO- Saint dizier 1964 - 1968
-
Ecole Joliot Curie (Bettancourt La Ferree)- Bettancourt la ferree 1968 - 1969
-
Collège Anne Frank- Saint dizier 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Saint Exupéry- Saint dizier 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Cet Wassy - Enseignante (Enseignement professionnel)- Wassy
Pionne1977 - 1978
Parcours club
-
CONSERVATOIRE DE MUSIQUE- Saint dizier 1970 - 1979
-
ENSEMBLE PHILARMONIQUE DE SAINT DIZIER- Saint dizier 1974 - 1979
-
MAZOWSZE- Saint dizier 1975 - 1976
-
MAZOWSZE- Saint dizier 1976 - 1977
-
LES CHOEURS DE FRANCE- Angers
PUIS DE 2004 à 20101995 - 2000
-
Col Canto- Angers 2007 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE LECLERC - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)- Saint dizier 1977 - 1978
-
LA VILLAGEOISE- Saint dizier 1979 - 1980
-
La Poste- MAISONS ALFORT 1980 - 1981
-
La Poste - Gestion de la paie (Comptabilité)- CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE 1982 - 1983
-
France Télécom - CHARGE D AFFAIRE ETUDE EN LIGNE DU RESEAU (Technique)- ANGERS 1983 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN)
-
-
Née le :
7 sept. 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Appelez moi, c'est plus sympa !
02 41 39 53 14
Profession :
Chargée d'affaire PRODUCTION RESEAU
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a reconnu Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) sur la photo CP
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a ajouté Centre Leclerc à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a ajouté Lycée Cet Wassy à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a ajouté France Telecom à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a ajouté La Poste Agence Comptable Régionale à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a ajouté La Poste Agence Comptable Régionale à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a reconnu Michèle SEVIAN (MAESTRONI) sur la photo Terminale G2
-
Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) a reconnu Catherine LERICHE (TAUPIN) sur la photo Terminale G2