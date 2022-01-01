Catherine LINDER (DRUAUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE FLAVIGNY- Le havre 1965 - 1969
Collège Jean Moulin- Le havre 1970 - 1974
Lycée Claude Monet- Le havre
2ND et 1ere C, terminale D1974 - 1977
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre
DUT INFO1977 - 1979
Cenori Conseil - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Le havre 1980 - 1981
Shgt / Shgi - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Le havre 1981 - 1985
ECL INFORMATIQUE - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Le havre 1985 - 1986
Gti - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Le havre 1987 - 2008
ACTIV ALO - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Le havre 2009 - 2016
2sn - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Le havre 2016 - 2021
Prénom Nom :Catherine LINDER (DRUAUX)
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
Née le :
6 juil. 1959 (63 ans)
Profession :
Informaticienne
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Voyages
