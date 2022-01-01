Catherine LINDER (DRUAUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cenori Conseil  - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Le havre 1980 - 1981

  • Shgt / Shgi  - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Le havre 1981 - 1985

  • ECL INFORMATIQUE  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Le havre 1985 - 1986

  • Gti  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Le havre 1987 - 2008

  • ACTIV ALO  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Le havre 2009 - 2016

  • 2sn  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Le havre 2016 - 2021

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticienne

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages