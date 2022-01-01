Catherine LOUBERE CLAVERIE (ROUSSEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FOCH- Villemomble 1965 - 1973
-
Collège Jean De Beaumont- Villemomble 1974 - 1975
-
Collège Auguste Renoir- Chatou 1975 - 1978
-
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1978 - 1979
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin- Saint germain en laye 1979 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
FRANCE LOISIRS - Resp produits (Marketing)- Paris 1983 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LOUBERE CLAVERIE (ROUSSEAU)
-
Vit à :
GUANGZHOU, Chine
-
Née en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3