Catherine LUCAS DE COUVILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AGUADO- Gennevilliers 1959 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
-
La Samaritaine- Paris 1971 - 2006
-
La Grande Epicerie De Paris- Paris 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LUCAS DE COUVILLE
-
Vit à :
BRIE COMTE ROBERT, France
-
Née en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire commerciale et comptable
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible