Catherine LUSSON (FLORAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Champigny sur marne 1968 - 1971
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Champigny sur marne 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Paul Vaillant-couturier- Champigny sur marne 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Elsa Triolet- Champigny sur marne 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Professionnel Champlain- Chennevieres sur marne 1980 - 1983
-
Lycée Professionnel Michelet- Fontenay sous bois 1983 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine LUSSON (FLORAND)
-
Vit à :
PONTAULT COMBAULT, France
-
Née le :
4 juin 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4