Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Kindergarten- Munchen 1970 - 1973
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE FRANCAISE- Achern 1974 - 1976
-
Ecole De La Nativité- Djibouti 1975 - 1977
-
Ecole Henri Wallon (Fleury Les Aubrais)- Fleury les aubrais 1977 - 1977
-
ECOLE DES FILLES RUE MONTCEL- Saumur 1977 - 1977
-
Collège Condorcet- Fleury les aubrais
classe de 6e 21978 - 1979
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Saint jean le blanc
classes de 5e 3, 4e 5, 3e 21979 - 1982
-
Lycée Enseignement Général Et Technologique Voltaire- Orleans
BAC C1982 - 1985
-
Université D'orléans- Orleans 1985 - 1989
-
Univeristy Of South Dakota- Vermillion 1989 - 1990
-
LONDON COLLEGE OF FASHION- London 2007 - 2007
-
CENTRAL ST MARTINS COLLEGE- London 2007 - 2007
-
THE CITY LITERARY INSTITUTE- London 2007 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
GROUPE HN - Consultante en informatique (Informatique)- Paris
Credit Agricole Centrale Titres...1992 - 1996
-
Gems (General Electric Medical Systems) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Buc
Accounts Payable1993 - 1997
-
Atos Uk - IT Consultant - migration (Informatique)- London 1998 - 1999
-
The Times Education - Head of IT Operations (Informatique)- London 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Jedeco- Londres 2009 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Wjn Women Jewellery Network- Londres 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine MARCHE-SPEIRS (MARCHE)
-
Vit à :
LONDON, Royaume-Uni
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Tant de choses se sont passees, que deviens-tu?
Profession :
Creatrice bijoux - Designer - Illustratrice
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Brésil - Canada - Chine - Danemark - Égypte - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Irlande - Italie - Jamaïque - Japon - Maroc - Mexique - Norvège - Pakistan - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - République Dominicaine - Suède - Suisse - Tchéquie - Thaïlande - Tunisie - Turquie - Zambie
-
