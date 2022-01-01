Catherine MARCHE-SPEIRS (MARCHE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • GROUPE HN  - Consultante en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Credit Agricole Centrale Titres...

    1992 - 1996

  • Gems (General Electric Medical Systems)  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Buc

    Accounts Payable

    1993 - 1997

  • Atos Uk  - IT Consultant - migration (Informatique)

     -  London 1998 - 1999

  • The Times Education  - Head of IT Operations (Informatique)

     -  London 2000 - 2001

Parcours club

  • Jedeco

     -  Londres 2009 - maintenant

Parcours associatif

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Tant de choses se sont passees, que deviens-tu?

  • Profession :

    Creatrice bijoux - Designer - Illustratrice

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :