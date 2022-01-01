Catherine MAYET (DEMYTTENAERE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De Lourdes (Estaires)- Estaires 1965 - 1966
-
Ecole De L'auzelou- Tulle 1967 - 1972
-
Collège Albert Calmette- Wasquehal 1972 - 1973
-
Collège Georges Clémenceau- Tulle 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Edmond Perrier- Tulle 1976 - 1977
-
Lycée Valentine Labbe- La madeleine 1977 - 1978
-
Lycée Edmond Perrier- Tulle 1978 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine MAYET (DEMYTTENAERE)
-
Vit à :
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France
-
Née le :
14 mai 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
