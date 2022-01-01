Catherine MICHARD (BÉGIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Jeanne D'arc- Provins 1963 - 1967
-
Institut Nazareth- Voisenon 1971 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine MICHARD (BÉGIS)
-
Vit à :
SAINT GERMAIN LES ARPAJON, France
-
Née le :
6 févr. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine MICHARD (BÉGIS) a ajouté Institut Nazareth à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine MICHARD (BÉGIS) a ajouté Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire