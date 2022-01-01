Catherine MORANDEAU (BILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES VICTOIRES- Vertou 1966 - 1974
-
Collège Saint-blaise- Vertou 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Talensac- Nantes 1978 - 1980
-
Lycée Jeanne Bernard- Saint herblain 1980 - 1982
Parcours club
-
LA VAILLANTE- Vertou 1974 - 1977
-
LA VAILLANTE- Vertou 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
ATM - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Bouguenais 1983 - 2004
-
Atm Manutention - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Bouguenais 2004 - 2005
-
Oman Nantes - Secrétaire (Autre)- Bouguenais 2006 - 2011
-
Tipmat - Service administration des ventes ADV (Administratif)- Grandchamp des fontaines 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine MORANDEAU (BILLET)
-
Vit à :
VERTOU, France
-
Née en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante sav
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine MORANDEAU (BILLET) a ajouté Tipmat à son parcours professionnel
-
Catherine MORANDEAU (BILLET) a reconnu Yves-marie MORANDEAU sur la photo firminy