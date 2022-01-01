Catherine MORANDEAU (BILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • ATM  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Bouguenais 1983 - 2004

  • Atm Manutention  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Bouguenais 2004 - 2005

  • Oman Nantes  - Secrétaire (Autre)

     -  Bouguenais 2006 - 2011

  • Tipmat  - Service administration des ventes ADV (Administratif)

     -  Grandchamp des fontaines 2011 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante sav

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

