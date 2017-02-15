RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Poitiers ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans la Vienne ce dimanche 12 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole L'ermitage- Saint benoit
Du CP au CM21979 - 1985
-
Collège Theophraste Renaudot- Saint benoit
6Ã¨me B - 5Ã¨me B - 4Ã¨me A - 3Ã¨me A1985 - 1989
-
Collège Henri Iv- Poitiers
3Ã¨me 31989 - 1990
-
L P A DE GRAND PONT- Chasseneuil du poitou
bepa sarg et 1Ã¨re DCS1990 - 1993
-
Ecole L'ermitage- Saint benoit 2009 - 2010
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers
reprise d'Ã©tude EXAMEN DAEU LittÃ©raire obtenu2009 - 2010
-
AFC- Saint benoit
titre professionnel secrÃ©taire assistante mÃ©dico sociale obtenu2010 - 2010
-
Ecole Supérieur De L'alternance- Saint benoit 2010 - 2012
Parcours club
-
école De Danse- Saint benoit 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole De Musique Bergerault- Poitiers
accordÃ©on1986 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Elfo - Gardienne (Autre)- Barrou 2002 - 2007
-
Le Relais Des Dessers - Agent polyvalent (Technique)- Poitiers 2008 - 2009
-
POLYCLINIQUE DE POITIERS - SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale- Poitiers 2010 - 2010
-
Le Relais Des Desserts- Poitiers 2010 - 2020
-
LANCEREAU ET MEYNIEL - Assistante administrative et technique (Administratif)- Poitiers 2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine PAITRE (BOUCHET)
-
Vit Ã :
POITIERS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
18 sept. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un petit coucou
Mariée depuis près de 30 ans
3 enfants et 3 petits enfants, la famille c'est agrandie au fil du temps, maman et mamie heureuse
Profession :
Assistante de direction
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
