Catherine PONCHEL (DUHAMEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Wambrechies 1965 - 1973
-
Collège Professeur Albert Debeyre- Marquette lez lille 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Valentine Labbe- La madeleine 1978 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine PONCHEL (DUHAMEL)
-
Vit Ã :
AUDINCTHUN, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Auxiliaire de vie sociale
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine PONCHEL (DUHAMEL) a reconnu Catherine PONCHEL (DUHAMEL) sur la photo bep commerce 2 eme année